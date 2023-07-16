Colorado Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.82. 722,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,672. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $99.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

