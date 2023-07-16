Colorado Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,131,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.80 and its 200-day moving average is $153.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

