Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,743,000 after acquiring an additional 994,254 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,340,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after buying an additional 495,346 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after buying an additional 226,815 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,359. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $50.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

