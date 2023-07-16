Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, up from their prior price target of $61.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COIN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Coinbase Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.52.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $105.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.60. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $116.30.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The company had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,965,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,221,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,882,994.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,965,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,221,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,882,994.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $366,537.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,031.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 329,284 shares of company stock worth $21,682,721. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $162,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,557 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 28.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $795,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $247,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $258,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,711 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

