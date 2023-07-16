Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

CVLY stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $192.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.57. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott V. Fainor acquired 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,756.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,847.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,019 shares of company stock worth $130,670. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

