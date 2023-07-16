CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

CNX Resources stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.78 million. Equities analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 137,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 717.7% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.