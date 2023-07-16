CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Short Interest Update

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CNB Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CCNEP opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $28.31.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

