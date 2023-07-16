CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

CMS Energy Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS opened at $60.95 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.69%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.