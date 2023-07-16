ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the June 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $35.04. 35,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,603. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $37.20.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $626,329.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,366,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,778,854.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 106,354 shares of company stock worth $3,623,798.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEM. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,527,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after buying an additional 104,961 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,483,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 44,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.