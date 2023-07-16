Citigroup (NYSE:C) Issues Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Citigroup updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:C traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.75. 38,634,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,222,481. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on C. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

