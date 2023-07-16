Citigroup (NYSE:C) Announces Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Citigroup Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.