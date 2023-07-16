Citigroup (NYSE:C) Announces Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Citigroup Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE:C opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.