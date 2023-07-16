Citigroup Cuts Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Price Target to $1.50

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 167.86% from the stock’s current price.

SOND has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities downgraded Sonder from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sonder from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Sonder Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOND traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. 217,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,153. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. Sonder has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $122.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonder

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $120.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. Sonder had a negative net margin of 51.65% and a negative return on equity of 4,207.08%.

In related news, CFO Dominique Bourgault purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth $149,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth $4,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth $5,353,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Company Profile

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

