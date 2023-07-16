Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cintas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,578,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cintas by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its stake in Cintas by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 7,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 185,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.29.

Cintas Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $496.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,527. The business has a fifty day moving average of $480.22 and a 200 day moving average of $457.64. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $370.93 and a 1-year high of $498.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.