Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $496.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $370.93 and a 52-week high of $498.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.64. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.29.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

