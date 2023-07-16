Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $120.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $131.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.54.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.50.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,855.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

