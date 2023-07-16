Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CCBC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

