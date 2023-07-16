China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) Short Interest Update

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China YiBai United Guarantee International Stock Performance
CBGH stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,411. China YiBai United Guarantee International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About China YiBai United Guarantee International
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China YiBai United Guarantee International
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for China YiBai United Guarantee International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China YiBai United Guarantee International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.