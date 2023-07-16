China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) Short Interest Update

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China YiBai United Guarantee International Stock Performance

CBGH stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,411. China YiBai United Guarantee International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About China YiBai United Guarantee International

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc, a development stage company, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises in China. It provides equity pledge guarantee, and energy-saving and emission-reduction related financial projects. The company also provides financial consultancy services in the areas of accounting, mergers and acquisitions, business planning, and domestic and international financing.

