Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GTLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. CL King upped their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $194.18.

Chart Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:GTLS opened at $160.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -803.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.17. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $242.59.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Chart Industries by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,044,000 after buying an additional 628,643 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,782,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,554,000 after buying an additional 64,280 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

