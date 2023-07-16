Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Acquired by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Chart Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Raymond James cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.18.

Chart Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of GTLS stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.72. The stock had a trading volume of 945,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.17. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.