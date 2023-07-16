Celo Dollar Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $43.07 million and $1.36 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,109,494 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

