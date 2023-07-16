CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CDW

CDW Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in CDW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW opened at $186.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.45.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

