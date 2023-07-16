Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDOC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,943,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares in the company, valued at $620,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,464 shares of company stock worth $509,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

