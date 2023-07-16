Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,981 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.67. The stock had a trading volume of 40,217,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,539. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.