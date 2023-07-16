Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 21,873 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,873 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.7% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $10,199,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after purchasing an additional 530,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.61.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.94. 91,927,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,634,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.59. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $186.71 billion, a PE ratio of 504.09, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
Read More
