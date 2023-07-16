Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,020 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,121,000 after purchasing an additional 176,267 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4,228.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 260,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 254,706 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,083,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.80. The company had a trading volume of 152,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,485. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $55.63 and a 12-month high of $73.07. The stock has a market cap of $786.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

