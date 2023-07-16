Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,421 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA makes up approximately 0.9% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,861,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,866,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,656 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

XRAY traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.91. 1,452,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

