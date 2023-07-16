Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $657,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 23,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,985. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

