Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.36 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 145.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 502.6% during the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 242,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,158,000 after acquiring an additional 105,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,208,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812,945. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.