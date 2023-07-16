Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $97,734,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.4 %

UHS stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.68. 794,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,585. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UHS. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,547.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at $779,547.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,996. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

