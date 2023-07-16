Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,260 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.31. 256,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,212. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.66 and its 200 day moving average is $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.06 and a 12-month high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

