CannabisCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.77 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $446,206.97 and $5.77 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,403.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.20 or 0.00313112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.40 or 0.00843308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013193 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.00539795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00063024 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00120667 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.