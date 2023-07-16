Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.67.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.77. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.