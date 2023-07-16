Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$175.00 at ATB Capital

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNR. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$167.47.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$156.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$157.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$159.44. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$144.71 and a 1-year high of C$175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$103.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.6678099 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

