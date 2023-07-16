Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the June 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Canadian Critical Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RIINF remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,538. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Canadian Critical Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

About Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

