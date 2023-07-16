Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 1.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.8 %

MCO opened at $353.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $353.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.33.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.