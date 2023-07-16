Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

MA stock opened at $402.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $403.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.47. The stock has a market cap of $381.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.19.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

