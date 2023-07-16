Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 105 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Medpace by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Medpace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $243.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.30 and a 1-year high of $244.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.73.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

