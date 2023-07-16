Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 4,169 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26,233.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,911.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average is $48.42.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.