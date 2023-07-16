Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 248 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.34.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $130.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

