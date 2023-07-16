Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 1,654 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 2.0% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 9,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.38.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $302.43 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.52. The stock has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

