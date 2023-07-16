Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,516 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.91.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.55 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.75 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

