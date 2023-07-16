Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.95 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

