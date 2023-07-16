Callahan Advisors LLC Increases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 309.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Up 0.1 %

STE stock opened at $229.08 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.26.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on STE. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.