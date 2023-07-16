Callahan Advisors LLC Has $9.05 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

