California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Update

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, an increase of 98.6% from the June 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of CRC stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 648,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. California Resources has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

California Resources last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.54. California Resources had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $746.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that California Resources will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,572,000 after acquiring an additional 130,700 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,636,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 28,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on California Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

