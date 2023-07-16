Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 2,738 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.29. 18,568,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,924,588. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.20. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2777 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.