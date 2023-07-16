Cadinha & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 64.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.94. 7,208,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,812,945. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average of $98.69.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

