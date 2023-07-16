Cadinha & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,028 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.71.

AMGN opened at $227.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

