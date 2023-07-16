Cadinha & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,580,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,352. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average is $97.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.