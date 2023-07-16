Cadinha & Co. LLC Buys 113,761 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 359.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,761 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.4% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.4315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

